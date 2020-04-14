In this time of crisis, when all of us should be working together, I open the April 8 LNP | LancasterOnline and see a half-page column written by Trump hater Eugene Robinson, whom I also believe to be racist.

Shame on you LNP | LancasterOnline, for printing that kind of a commentary. I, my husband, and several of our friends have submitted numerous letters to the editor, only to have them edited, changed, or not printed, seemingly when the topic is not what LNP | LancasterOnline likes.

I would like LNP | LancasterOnline to explain why it believes Robinson’s columns are so much better than its own subscribers’ letters and opinions. And please do not write that LNP | LancasterOnline does not alter or change letters that are submitted. We readers are not that dumb!

Ruth Shaeffer

Paradise

Editor’s note: We do not censor points of view. Objective, verifiable facts are checked by LNP | LancasterOnline. Edits may be made to ensure a letter is factual.