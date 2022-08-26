I really hope that the Manheim Township commissioners don’t bow to corporate pressure. I hope they don’t allow Chick-fil-A to build a new location off Lititz Pike.

If it is built, I believe that traffic will be an absolute nightmare, no matter what Chick-fil-A says. The chief executives of Chick-fil-A will never in their lives have to deal with the influx of traffic that their new restaurant would cause in our community. In my view, they just care about the bottom line, not the impact on the community.

Even worse, letting this Chick-fil-A be built would take that property away from a local business that could set up shop there.

Lancaster County has enough chain restaurants as it is.

Commissioners, please do the responsible thing for the community and vote no!

Ross Kaiser

East Petersburg