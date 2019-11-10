The latest hoopla dealing with President Donald Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president seems crazy. Who really cares if he coerced their government to research corruption possibilities between U.S. individuals/officials and Ukraine entities? If there is no true crime, what would it matter?
The real question is, who is trying to impede any criminal investigation activities? I understand the opposition to the president’s policies — after all, the Republicans did not agree with President Barack Obama’s policies either and opposed bills, etc.
What concerns me more than anything is that some are opposing what should be a priority of looking out for the citizens of the United States versus the priorities of the world. I would not want to be ruled by others outside our nation. We are the United States, not the United World.
We elect these persons in government to represent us to the best of their ability. We need to send a message to our representatives to do their job and keep our government running. They should be protecting and funding our military, police, judges and support services for the citizens of the United States.
Jay Hess
Mountville