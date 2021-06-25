Why is it so hard for former President Donald Trump’s supporters to believe he lost the 2020 election?

Could it be they can’t handle the truth because are they in denial? Is it because they are more like a cult following — and whatever their cult leader says, they will defend and believe? I think it is some of each!

Let’s just stop and look at the numbers. Trump never had an approval over 50% and is the only president with such poor ratings.

Trump’s average Gallup poll approval numbers were 41.1% from January 2017 through Jan. 31, 2021. In January 2021, he had a Gallup poll approval rating of 34%.

So why is it so hard to believe he lost the 2020 election?

As for those of you who went to Washington, D.C., to stop Congress’ acceptance of the states’ certified electoral votes by force, you failed miserably. You paraded around and acted like heroes, only to find out some of you are now charged with criminal acts.

I believe you are now seen by the rest of the country as traitors and cowards — some of whom are crying like babies because you’re getting locked up.

What is most upsetting for me is that I served my country proudly and had family and friends who died serving their country. They were defending democracy, not trying to destroy it, as the Trump cult tried. How pathetic.

Denny Wayne

Lebanon