I might be the only person who thinks this way, but I had to say something.

Isn't Brittney Griner, the Women’s National Basketball Association player who’s in jail in Russia, accused of breaking the law? Some drugs are illegal, are they not?

Some people in jail in Russia are Americans who haven’t broken the law. Why not try as hard to get them home?

Does the WNBA allow its players to do drugs? From what I hear in some interviews, it’s possible the league overlooks it with a wink, wink.

Why would President Joe Biden try so hard to help a person accused of breaking the law when there are unfairly detained soldiers and people who are not accused of breaking the law? Wow, what a crazy world we live in. God bless us all.

Richard Cross

West Hempfield Township