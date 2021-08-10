I need help. Would someone please explain this to me?

The Page A1 headline on the July 8 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline screamed, “DA: Mom killed baby.” According to police, Baby Mary Anne’s mother found her inconvenient and left her in a dumpster. Way back in 2007.

And now that mother is facing charges.

Yet, every day of the year, women can go to a legal organization — which I believe really should be called “Planned Murderhood” — and, in the name of “women’s reproductive rights” pay a doctor to legally help her get rid of her baby.

And some would even argue in favor of late-term abortions.

I’m serious. Why all the big legal fuss about what Tara Brazzle is charged with doing? What’s the difference between what she is charged with and what women do daily across our country, when their pregnancy is seemingly inconvenient?

Was it because Brazzle allegedly did it her own way, for free, rather than going through “Planned Murderhood” and paying a big sum for doctors to do it?

I’m really serious. What’s the difference? Please help me to understand our culture.

And while you are at it, why do we legalize the murder of babies and then have some protest so fiercely to protect the lives of convicted murders on death row?

I don’t get it. Please help me to understand.

Clyde Hiestand

Columbia