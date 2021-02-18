Congressman Lloyd Smucker:

I would not trust you and another Republican (U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan) to do justice to democracy. I believe that your “Voter Confidence Act” will be an effort to restrict the right to vote for those who disagree with you.

More than 60 judges looked at the most recent election and found no wrongdoing. Why should there be questions about the election? I expect building confidence isn’t your real goal; I suspect you are up to no good.

After all, it was you who tried to essentially deny my right to vote. Yes, I voted by mail for President Joe Biden, and your efforts to nullify my vote were not appreciated. I would assume that any legislation you support would be aimed at further restricting my right to vote — along with that of other Democratic voters.

I can only hope that Republican voters in 11th Congressional District will choose to elect someone for Congress who believes in democracy.

James L. Stokes

Conestoga