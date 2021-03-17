Kudos to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker for voting against the latest COVID-19 relief package. As has been pointed out, only a fraction of the money is directed to where it’s needed. The rest goes to programs and projects seemingly unrelated to the pandemic, while billions in the previous stimulus funds also remain unspent.

However, some blame for this extravagance rests with former President Donald Trump. Had he not interfered in the Georgia election, the Republicans likely would still control the Senate, and President Joe Biden would have signed a much more carefully focused bill.

I believe that the economy is recovering on its own. This, and the previous stimulus bills, are perfect examples of why I don’t trust the Democratic Party to run this country.

In 52 years of voting, I have voted for only two Democrats for national office. The Democrats’ motto, originated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt nearly 90 years ago, remains “tax and spend” — mostly spend.

Paraphrasing a comment attributed to the late Illinois U.S. Sen. Everett Dirksen, “It’s only a trillion here and a trillion there, and pretty soon we’re talking about real money.”

The Republicans are not without faults, but they at least are not as profligate as the Democrats. Although I did not vote for Biden, I wish him good health and hope he serves out his term. In my view, having Vice President Kamala Harris as president would be far worse.

Bill Hoffman

Manheim Township