On March 12, LNP | LancasterOnline published the article “Trump splits GOP voters” on the front page. The source of some of the material came from the polling of 236 Republicans by Franklin & Marshall College.

One question asked respondents whether they identified as a Trump Republican or a traditional Republican. About 99 respondents (42%) identified as Trump Republicans and about 90 (38%) identified as traditional Republicans. The remaining respondents were classified as “other.”

The next question asked whether these Republicans believed the Trump presidency was good for the country. About 205 of the 236 Republicans (87%) answered yes.

Where is the GOP division? I see a group of Republicans who know who they are and what they believe. And in the end, they vote for and support what they believe is best for our country. I see a glass half full.

Elaine Herr

Penn Township