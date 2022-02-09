I used to be a registered Republican. Now I do not know what I am.

No, I have not changed my party affiliation. Yet, I do not recognize the local, state or national Republican Party. What I am saying is not new, but it is a personal rebuke of the strange and reprehensible actions that I believe the party is taking: censuring folks with different opinions, closing previously open meetings, and, of course, blatantly misrepresenting the facts (also known as lying).

I don’t know when this tide will turn, but I will certainly vote my conscience in an effort to help it turn sooner rather than later.

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy