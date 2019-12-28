So, President Donald Trump apparently did pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden.
Rudy Giuliani thinks there is nothing wrong with that. I think that it does not pass the smell test.
A while back, Trump stated that this impeachment process is putting a stress on his family. I wonder how that compares with the stress he put on his family when he paid a porn star $130,000.
As a Navy veteran, I don’t know how I can vote for a draft dodger after what he said about prisoners of war while talking about John McCain.
Trump sometimes goes golfing Sunday morning instead of to church. Now he thinks Nancy Pelosi is lying when she said she is praying for him.
Did anyone ever hear Trump say anything nice about anyone who did not agree with him?
Trump wants to be a dictator like his pals in North Korea and Russia.
Richard Zimmerman
Lancaster