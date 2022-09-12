Does Congressman Lloyd Smucker honor and respect the service and sacrifice of veterans? Can we truly expect him to work for bipartisan solutions?

Words are cheap, but votes reveal the level of commitment to the well-being of veterans.

Smucker voted against the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022. The act improves health care access and funding for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service.

The act will help veterans like my friend, Charlie, who developed Parkinson’s disease shortly after his return from Operation Desert Storm. Charlie believed that his Parkinson’s was due to his exposure to burn pits used during that operation.

The act passed the U.S. House in July with votes from 219 Democrats and 123 Republicans. Smucker was among the 88 Republicans in the House who voted against the bill. Smucker joined the most extreme members of the Republican caucus, including U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Lauren Boebert and Mo Brooks, in voting against the bill.

Smucker can talk all he wants about supporting veterans, but it seems that his words mean very little.

When Smucker initially went to Congress, he pledged to work across the aisle as part of the Problem Solvers Caucus. Not only has he formally withdrawn from that caucus — he has seemingly joined the extremists of his party.

We need somebody in Congress who truly supports veterans. We need to send Bob Hollister to Congress.

Gregory Hand

Manheim Township