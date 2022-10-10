I read a letter from a frequent writer who said that he was not supporting Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman because Fetterman didn’t respond to a questionnaire from the Pennsylvania State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police (“Fetterman is soft on crime,” Sept. 29).

Did I miss a statement from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz condemning the attacks on law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, or has Oz been too busy meeting and rallying with former President Donald Trump? That’s the same Trump who said he would issue full pardons to those who stormed the Capitol and attacked police.

If you want to jeopardize Social Security and Medicare, then I believe that Oz is your man. I view him as a puppet for Trump.

Democrats should unite and send “Doc Hollywood” back to New Jersey; he seemingly knows very little about Pennsylvania. I doubt that Oz could find his way to Harrisburg without some assistance.

Vote for a Pennsylvania man. Vote for John Fetterman.

Donald Bell

Columbia