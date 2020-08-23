We who live in small towns are the foundation of a country that is founded on life, liberty and freedom for all law-abiding people. We need a police force that will see that justice is preserved.

I refuse to accede to an organization that seems to encourage destructive, violent mobs, cause harm to citizens, businesses and treasured monuments and follow Marxist teachings. The Black Lives Matter organization seems to propagate hate.

The mayor of Washington, D.C., named a plaza in the capital city of this country after Black Lives Matter. What honor is that? The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has streets named in his honor in most states in this country, and rightly so. Can anyone compare the two? He was a man of honor and deserves to be remembered for the accomplishments he worked and prayed for so diligently. He worked for the rights of all people to vote and hold jobs equally through nonviolent protests. He believed in the Constitution of the United States of America.

We should all have the freedom to choose our ideals and the freedom to speak in a peaceful and respectful manner without being labeled a racist or a bigot. I believe in the Ten Commandments and the Constitution of the United States of America.

Marge Thorn

Marietta