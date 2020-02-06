Regarding the Jan. 29 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Zimmerman gets nod as GOP panel backs incumbents”:
State Rep. David Zimmerman has again been endorsed to represent the northeastern part of Lancaster County, in spite of being fined for violating state ethics. Meanwhile, Glenn Yoder, who challenged him, was not endorsed.
I neither know nor have any political relation with either Zimmerman or Yoder. I do, however, marvel at the power of incumbency.
No reason has been stated to support this action in giving Zimmerman the GOP endorsement, while silence prevails in acknowledging his ethical conduct.
On the scale of values, does incumbency trump ethics?
Charles B. Longenecker
Manheim Township