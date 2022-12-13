My letter, headlined “Be thoughtful and wary of sources,” was printed Oct. 21. In it, I referred to information about candidates running for office. I wrote: “The media keep telling us they are impartial. Just ask them.”

Does the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board recognize sarcasm? On Nov. 2, the board published its editorial, “Beware Disinformation.” The editorial stated: “As always, rely only on sources you trust — like this local newspaper.”

Like I said, the media keep telling us they are impartial. Just ask them. This is still sarcasm.

Bob Reed

Colerain Township