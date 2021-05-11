Ryan Dodson, a native of Manheim Township, is an excellent candidate for the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners.

Dodson has been a dedicated volunteer at Clare House for over a year. He puts his professional painting experience to work to help make sure the houses remain “dignified homes for dignified ladies,” as he put it. Fresh new coats of paint throughout the interior of one of our homes have made it a cleaner, more comfortable and homier place to be. That, in turn, helped the families Clare House serves feel more comfortable, safe and confident to work toward their goals.

In working with Dodson, I have gotten to know him as a person with a genuine heart to serve others and a sincere and active dedication to his community. He has shown through his actions that he believes input from citizens is a vital part of a functioning government.

Dodson is also a person who values the natural resources of Manheim Township. His bachelor’s degrees from Penn State in forest biology and environmental resource management speak to his expertise on the subject, but his continued actions also speak to his passion for our environment. He often states that he has plans to go hiking or enjoy nature during his down time.

Dodson is a perfect example of the type of person we need more of in our government — an intelligent, dedicated and genuinely caring individual. Vote for Ryan Dodson for Manheim Township commissioner on May 18.

Brandy Griffiths

Lancaster