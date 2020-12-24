To all the wonderful nurses and doctors who work at Lancaster General Hospital, thank you for taking such good care of my mom.
She went to the emergency room on a Monday night. The doctors said she might not make it through the night; she had a really bad infection. By Friday morning, she was doing so much better.
Thanks again for taking such good care of my mom. If you see a nurse or doctor, thank them.
Lori C. Bowman
Lancaster
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.