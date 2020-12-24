To all the wonderful nurses and doctors who work at Lancaster General Hospital, thank you for taking such good care of my mom.

She went to the emergency room on a Monday night. The doctors said she might not make it through the night; she had a really bad infection. By Friday morning, she was doing so much better.

Thanks again for taking such good care of my mom. If you see a nurse or doctor, thank them.

Lori C. Bowman

Lancaster