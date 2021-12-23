There have been numerous excellent letters recently about the value of being vaccinated for COVID-19. Yet I have heard many unvaccinated people say that if you are vaccinated and therefore protected, you don’t have to worry about those who are not. This is not true. LNP | LancasterOnline has published several articles about the shortage of hospital beds. Most of the local COVID-19 inpatients are not vaccinated. Almost all of those who are on respirators and dying of COVID-19 are not vaccinated. This takes up beds needed for patients — many with other conditions.

COVID-19 affects everyone. I don't understand why someone would not want to be protected. As a doctor, I find this unconscionable.

Judith Sopher, M.D.

East Hempfield Township