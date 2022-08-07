The writer of the July 31 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Original intent and the Supreme Court” correctly pointed out the “original intent” argument in the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Women had no rights when the Constitution was written. In 1787, any abortion was illegal and often fatal.

In my view, the majority of the justices on the Supreme Court no longer interpret the Constitution as a living, breathing document.

No consideration or discussion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling helped to bridge the current chasm between abortion rights/women’s rights arguments and anti-abortion/prenatal human life arguments. Nor did the decision address the medical advances in treating women’s mental and physical health issues.

Instead, polarization has increased and a mishmash of state laws has resulted. In my view, individual states making their own abortion laws is a recipe for disaster!

As a woman who made a decision not to have an abortion when a physician suggested it in one pregnancy, but who had dilation and curettage procedures (commonly known as a D&C) after two miscarriages, I consider myself to be in both camps — abortion-rights advocate and anti-abortion. I believe all human life is sacred. Yet, as a counselor and global missionary, I’m sympathetic to women who have been victims of rape, incest or domestic violence seeking abortions.

Aborting a pregnancy is complicated. Issues surrounding personal health and morality will not go away because of the Dobbs decision or any state laws prohibiting abortion.

Why, as Americans, are we allowing mostly male legislators and politicians to make those decisions for women? Let’s start circulating a proposed amendment to the Constitution, as the July 31 letter writer suggests.

Mary Theresa Webb

West Lampeter Township