Political pundits are scratching their heads, trying to figure out why President Donald Trump continues to do and say things that alienate the few undecided voters.

Perhaps he doesn’t need them. In my opinion, all he needs is for his blindly loyal supporters to stick with him, no matter what, so that he can get close enough to a victory to be able to follow through on his unfounded and disproven charge that mailed ballots are prone to fraud. (Even Republican secretaries of state have openly disagreed with him, based on their experience.)

Trump’s tactic could be to tie things up in court and go all the way to the Supreme Court. No wonder he’s pushing through the appointment of his third justice!

Meanwhile, Republican-controlled state Legislatures might, in my view, do their part in overturning the results of the election by similarly declaring mailed-in ballots uncountable and potentially appointing electors to vote for Trump, giving him the state’s total electoral votes.

If you think I am being an alarmist, take note of the statement by Trump’s former lawyer/fixer that if Trump loses the 2020 election, “there will not be a peaceful transfer of power.”

The only way to seemingly avoid this “banana republic” outcome is to hand Trump and his lackeys such a decisive loss that his plans won’t have an opportunity to be put into play. No matter how fed up you are with politics, vote to save our democracy!

Paul S. Dodge

New Holland