All of these political ads are getting to be ridiculous!

I think that everyone who is planning to vote in November should just ignore all the ads and do some research on gubernatorial candidates Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano and U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz to see what they actually had to say on the topics you are interested in. Then, you can make up your own mind who to vote for.

All these ads are doing is trying to confuse you into thinking that their statements are true. Most of them, in my opinion, are not.

Fran Spangler

Lancaster