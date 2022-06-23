Some people think we should limit firearms to the muzzleloaders that were available when the Founding Fathers wrote the Second Amendment, which was ratified in 1791.

Why limit it to firearms? Take everything else back to 1791 to make it just as “right,” according to them. Give up any and all electricity and all the devices it feeds. Forget cars, trucks, trains and airplanes. Feed your horse. Use the manure in your vegetable garden. No supermarkets. Grow your own veggies. Can them yourself.

Do lots of baking and cooking on your wood or coal stove. Split firewood for the fireplace and use the ashes in the garden with the manure. Your horse can pull the plow.

No credit cards. A lot of “doctoring” was done by barbers. There were no pills for most of your problems. Fewer forms of anesthesia. No voting for women.

Do you really want to go back there? Remember that if we did that, many of us would now be speaking German (or some other language). Verstehen Sie? (Do you understand?) The rest of the world would not have been so naive.

Bob Reed

Colerain Township