This is regarding the July 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “United States is a nation of laws,” which is a disparaging response to the column by Marc Thiessen and Danielle Pletka published in the June 18 Perspective section (“President Biden should put nation first and pardon Donald Trump”).

Many of us fully understand the satisfaction of former President Donald Trump finally being held legally accountable for something, but I must agree with Thiessen and Pletka that it is crucial to pick our battles at this time of great division in our country.

This is not about being “weak-kneed” and not meeting the challenge to convict someone charged with a crime. This is about trying to fix a nation at odds with itself.

Many voters have allowed their politics to define themselves and, no matter the facts, will not be swayed from their tribe.

President Joe Biden pardoning Trump for mishandling sensitive classified documents would not eliminate that alleged crime, but it would, at least, invalidate Trump’s claim that the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice are being weaponized against him — which millions of Americans believe. This would disarm their tribal leader.

There are bigger fish to fry, all in good time.

Carol S. Rettew

Warwick Township