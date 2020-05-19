Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order and decisions on when to reopen counties are based on the advice of medical professionals.

Do any of the 13 Republican elected officials who signed the letter to Gov. Wolf have a medical degree? If partially reopening the county against the advice of medical professionals causes one person to die, can the letter signers live with that?

Is the almighty dollar worth even one life? I think not. Lancaster County is solidly Republican, but more than half of respondents to one online poll said opening early was the wrong decision.

One person even questioned if this defiance would have happened if the governor was a Republican. Probably not. I would never patronize a business that opens against the advice of medical professionals. I would put my health before their wealth.

Maybe the letter signers should volunteer at the hospital or a nursing home to see what is really going on, instead of playing politics. A special thank you to everyone on the front line for going that extra mile. Stay safe.

Donald Bell

Columbia