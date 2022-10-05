I’ve been following LNP | LancasterOnline’s reporting on the county budget and Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons’ statements refuting that reporting. While it seems to me that what Parsons is saying on social media and what he is quoted as saying in the paper are essentially the same, everyone can agree there’s some work to do. This work must be done either before the budget is passed or over the course of the budget year to cut costs; this will ensure we end the year with a surplus.

I have a modest proposal to help close the budget gap within the county government: Let’s reexamine the necessity of having three full-time county commissioners. The commissioners earn nearly $100,000 annually for their work. This pays for their attendance at two relatively brief weekly meetings, plus several additional meetings that occur on a varying basis from biweekly to monthly to bimonthly. It’s a pretty light schedule, as many of us who have fielded 10-plus Zoom calls a day during the pandemic can attest. Furthermore, it seems that Commissioner Parsons in particular spends a great deal of time throughout the day posting to and interacting on various social media platforms — not exactly “billable hours.”

If there’s not 40 hours of work each week for the commissioners to do, such that they have time to engage with national politicians on Twitter and Facebook during the workday, perhaps we can save some money and scale back their hours and make at least a small dent in our budget?

Ben Cattell Noll

Lancaster