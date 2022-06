I sadly read the May 26 front-page article about the theft of a Pride flag and the attendant police investigation, including watching several neighborhood security videos and linking the theft to sidewalk chalk drawings (“ ‘Unsettling’ anti-LGBT acts in city”).

My sadness comes from the reality that no such intensive investigation or publicity would be expended on the theft of an American flag. What’s wrong with this picture?

Jim Dougherty

East Hempfield Township