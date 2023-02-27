In response to the Feb. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Ripped off on Valentine’s Day”: The writer should count himself lucky that he is able to save $18 on his fishing license each year. Think about all the veterans who never knew about getting that discount and paid the full price, year after year.

Next year, the letter writer should park in one of the parking garages; it will be cheaper than getting a fine.

I, for one, never knew about the discount for veterans. Here’s hoping that other veterans will now know about this discount and will be able to take advantage of it.

Tom Shultz

Manor Township