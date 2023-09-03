The Aug. 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial asked, “Do values matter to GOP anymore?”

Peace mattered enough in the last election that GOP voters didn’t vote for a president who emboldened Vladimir Putin to go on a murderous attack on Ukraine by lifting sanctions on Russia, including those on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. President Joe Biden gave Putin the green light for a “minor incursion” (Biden’s own words).

I am not defending former President Donald Trump, but his brash, unpredictable leadership protected our nation and other nations from war.

As for Trump being racist, don’t forget that it was Biden who revealed his own racism by saying, in 1977, that he didn’t want his kids growing up in “a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point.”

And, before the 2020 election, Biden said, “The reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf.”

There are many more examples of Biden’s racism.

The GOP didn’t vote for the human and sex trafficking — aiding the cartels — that has increased substantially because of Biden’s lax open border.

Biden might turn out to be the most corrupt president and one of the worst liars in history.

Perhaps the question that needs to be asked is, “Do values matter to Democrats?”

Ruth Weaver

Ephrata