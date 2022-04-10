After this past year, it is easy for me to see why President Joe Biden doesn’t take questions on a regular basis. We were told during his campaign that “the words of a president matter.” Now, here we are and Biden seems to be even walking that back.

Americans are supposed to pretend that we didn’t hear the things Biden said in regard to a regime change in Russia and U.S. troops being deployed to Ukraine. Instead of asking the president tough questions about this, many citizens and journalists in the mainstream media get mad at Fox News’ White House correspondent, Peter Doocy, for asking the president about his own words.

How did we get here?

Ann Hertzog

West Lampeter Township