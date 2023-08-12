This in response to the complaints about the heat in Lancaster County Prison (“Inmates left to sweat in prison,” July 24 LNP | LancasterOnline).

So, some people think it’s too hot for inmates! Poor babies. If you don’t like the accommodations, don’t commit or be accused of committing the crimes that put you in the “Castle.”

I don’t care how you found yourself in there. Do the crime — do the time. Does that sound crass? I don’t care. I worked starting at age 17, never committed a crime and I didn’t have air conditioning until I could afford to pay for it.

I sweltered in the heat for many years until I had air conditioning. I worked until I was 74 years old. No crimes, and I worked hard, for every penny. I never took a penny from the state and paid my bills on time. If you want to complain about the heat, try working eight or more hours a day with no air conditioning.

I’m sure the guards, attorneys and health care workers also work in the prison with no air conditioning — and they deserve the comfort of it!

What about older citizens who worked all their lives and still can’t afford air conditioning? Do the inmates deserve air conditioning more than those people? No!

Suck it up, buttercups, stay out of trouble and you might be able to afford air conditioning. And bring back the military draft — let them see what real heat is.

Karen Knighton

Columbia