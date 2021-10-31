Lancaster city has a noise and nuisance code problem.

Scofflaws are: (1) drivers of race-styled cars having after-market racing-type and/or bypass mufflers that make extreme sounds and (2) the many motorcyclists who have deliberately installed noise-making exhaust pipes.

Until vehicle owners are stopped from using or installing such devices, excessive noise will continue. Some noise is good for awareness. But a vehicle that can be heard from 10 blocks away or across town — instead of sounding a one-block alert — is a noise offender, not a safety agent.

Having a vehicle that makes deliberately extreme sound effects is not a thing a good citizen does. If drivers will not self-govern, then apply the law to make them comply with city noise regulations.

I believe that the ignoring of noise ordinances and regulations by our police leadership has gone on for more than 25 years, as deliberate noise pollution by cars and motorcycles has escalated.

We must seek solutions as the problem continues to worsen. What is the cost to have a noise decibel assessment unit on hand, and how much ignorance of the city’s noise regulations can be tolerated?

A previous mayor explained to me that the police department suggested to him that it had better, more important things to do than ticketing noise violators. Is this true?

To all parties, the noise-making situation is out of hand. Riders, drivers and law enforcement — do something to quell the noise.

Jerry Greiner

Lancaster