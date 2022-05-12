The May 4 LNP | LancasterOnline featured the article “Cutler weighs in on state’s stance on abortion issue.” Further down on that day’s Page A4 was the continuation of the related Spotlight PA article “Impact depends on next Pa. governor.” In that article, amid the voices of male politicians boasting about their pro-life beliefs, one woman who is also a Republican candidate for governor, Melissa Hart, shared her belief that somehow “we can work with the pregnant mother through the crisis.”

Notice that Hart uses the word “crisis,” as if, despite her stated beliefs, she recognizes that a pregnancy may not be a happy, wanted or planned experience. In offering to work with a woman in this situation, is Hart personally offering to provide prenatal care, child care, living expenses, education and employment? I don’t see any of these needs being prioritized by our current crop of Republican legislators.

I expect self-serving anti-abortion pronouncements from male politicians, but Hart should know better. The only exception she would allow for abortion is for the life of the parent. She says that any other exceptions would be inconsistent. Inconsistent with her beliefs or common decency?

It’s clear to me from observing anti-abortion legislators and candidates for elected office that they are pro-birth, not pro-life. If they truly had the courage of their convictions, they would support and pass legislation to protect children from abuse, to enable sensible gun control and to provide fair funding for education and health care.

The current uproar over abortion has been created by the “beliefs” of politicians and their intrusions into a private decision between a woman and her physician.

Gayle Ray

Lititz