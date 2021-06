Having read recent articles concerning the abuse of animals — including a horse and a dog — I wish to thank the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and all of the others involved in bringing some of these dangerous perpetrators to justice. I hope they get large fines and jail time.

In my view, any person who would deliberately harm an animal is not worthy of trust. “Beware of wolves in sheep’s clothing” — there are many of them out there!

Mary Metzger

Elizabethtown