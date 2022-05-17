I want to take a moment to talk about (gulp) abortion. I am a single mother. One who at the most challenging point of my life stared down the barrel of abortion as a real and terrifying option.

For me, it was a nauseating deliberation — one I wouldn’t wish on a single soul. The deliberation was personal and private, resulting in a choice for which I was grateful I had the freedom to make.

The enduring conservative perception that women who support these freedoms of choice view the death of unborn children as blase and inconsequential is deeply sickening, lacking compassion for the profound weight and consequence of such a major life decision. It is a deceitful, damaging narrative wrongfully depicting women as inhumane when we ourselves are parents, children, sisters, neighbors, essential workers, human rights advocates and members of our faith communities.

To believe that the choices women make, both personal and private, are between themselves, their health care provider and whatever higher power they answer to is not some shady liberal agenda; it is in essence the very heart of American freedom.

A woman who weighs her mental, emotional, physical and financial capabilities, limitations, resources and support (or lack thereof) has every right to make her choice and live with it. A lasting consequence for many is often an unfathomable emotional pain no one would wish on even their worst enemy.

But the decision is between none but she, her doctor, her conscience and her god. But certainly not you. You may not agree with it, you may not like it, but it is an observance of freedom.

So if, like me, you don’t choose abortion as your option, I’ll offer a suggestion: Don’t have one. But do not dare claim the title of “freedom-loving patriot” while stealing the freedom of choice from others.

Emily Fritz

Lancaster