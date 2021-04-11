As all the spring flowers bloom and shine through so beautifully, I can see the most colorful example of the light at the end of an extremely long tunnel. It’s one that we have all experienced in some form or another from an indescribable year of confusion and loss that will remain in each and every one of us.

Spring is a wonderful time to remind us to renew and rejoice for the life within and around us, as the yellows of the daffodils are blooming so brightly and cherry blossoms are starting to flourish.

Nature has a way like nothing else to recognize beauty in the simplest form; and a hidden way to remind us to be very thankful for the eye-opening softness it brings to our eyes and our hearts.

We should not forget to continue to say “thank you” to all of our local health care workers, first responders, grocery store workers, news and media personnel and to our local restaurateurs. They have worked and endured hardships throughout the pandemic.

I will continue to show my deep gratitude to UPMC Lititz’s wonderful staff for treating each patient both professionally and personally with their genuinely caring hearts and unique skills. I know, as I saw this firsthand.

So, please say a genuine “thanks” to someone like this, a loved one, and “say it forward” to someone in your community.

I guarantee your heart will bloom, too.

Andrea J. Halloran

Warwick Township