The president emeritus of Lancaster Bible College wrote a Dec. 5 op-ed to encourage daily Bible reading (“Take a deep, intentional breath and read the Bible,” Peter Teague).

I’ve read a lot of letters to LNP | LancasterOnline written by a lot of apparent Bible readers. What I haven’t read in some of those letters are compassion, empathy and forgiveness. To paraphrase a verse found in James, don’t be readers of the word, but doers.

Imagine the difference that could make.

Gayle Ray

Warwick Township

