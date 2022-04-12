Last summer I hired an exterminator to destroy a social wasp nest on our deck. He sprayed the nest and ended the problem. I have noticed a number of old nests in trees in the neighborhood. These insects must feed on other insects, keeping them somewhat in check. I wonder if they feed on spotted lanternflies?

For years, we have had a problem with tiny ants in the house. My son urged me to get ant traps, which I did. Later, I learned that some ant baits contain neonicotinoid insecticides or fipronil, which are potent poisons. The ants enter the traps and carry the poisons back to their nests, where the poisons presumably kill the others.

When it rains, do these poisons wash into the feeder stream behind our house and into the Little Conestoga Creek?

I am totally unaware of the unintended side effects of these insect killers. From reading, I have learned that insect populations have plummeted — including pollinators that are essential to most of our fruits and vegetables.

Am I “too soon old, and too late smart?”

Stanley Stahl

Manor Township