Just as the killing of George Floyd was a terrible thing for our country, the assault on the U.S. Capitol was also a terrible day for our country. But to lump all of the tens of thousands of people who were in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 into the same category as those who participated in violent protests during 2020 is just wrong, in my opinion.

To put those who remained peaceful on Jan. 6 in the same category as those who destroyed police cars, private property, businesses and livelihoods is also wrong.

Members of Congress pit us against each other to get our votes. News media pit us against each other to create friction for ratings, giving us half-truth. In my opinion, we need to watch both CNN and Fox News to get both sides of anything.

Joe Biden is our president, whether you agree with his policies or not. We need to respect the office and each other.

Pray for our president, our Congress, our country and each other.

Jacqueline Mackey

Columbia