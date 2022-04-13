This week, a postal worker delivered a letter that began “Dear Friend, The Liberal elites, the Fake News Media and the Marxist Democrats hate America — and they hate you.”

The letter was from and signed by former President Donald J. Trump. I would be offended by a letter from anyone that was this mean, misleading and literally hateful — but this comes from a national political party and former president!

It is clear to me that the Republican Party and Trump have rendered me and so many others as Republicans in Name Only.

Rhetoric that is this remarkably divisive, inaccurate and uncivil should not be tolerated by voters from any political party or candidates representing any party.

Connell O’Brien

Clay Township