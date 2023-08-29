The first Republican nominating convention took place in Philadelphia from June 17-19, 1856. There have been major changes in the 167 years since then.

What has happened? A popular leader rose to power. From the start, he wanted to jail his opponent, questioned the rule of law, spread lies and conspiracy theories and tried to seize power despite losing his bid for reelection.

One would think the Republican Party would push back against such a figure and reinstate democratic principles. Instead, the GOP remade the party in his image.

But some Republicans do not agree. Ralph Mowen, the mayor in Ephrata, decided that enough was enough and changed his affiliation to independent instead of bowing down to the Trumpism that his local Republican Party follows.

Michael Steele, a popular TV commentator, is still a card-carrying conservative Republican. He recently said, “I’m kind of a Motel 6 Republican. Someone’s got to keep the lights on. And I’m standing there on the front porch, and I keep replacing the light bulb because these (jerks) keep coming by, shooting it out.”

Richard F. Smith

Ephrata