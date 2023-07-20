The hallmark of the American military must be its inclusivity. Diversity is its strength. We must have a military true to the idea of having citizen soldiers from every stratum of American society.

I have had my concerns that an all-volunteer force would create something of a special class apart from the rest of society — and that might foster an unhealthy attitude that only those who have served can be the arbiters of what is patriotism. I believe we saw some of this on display at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The last thing America needs is a right-wing minority in Congress using the military as a prop to advance a political agenda.

Diversity and inclusion are essential for our military to remain an effective fighting force in executing American foreign policy.

Thomas Hassler

Lancaster