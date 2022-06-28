I taught in the elementary schools in Hempfield School District for more than 30 years, recently retiring. I had the great privilege to meet many children from a variety of regions of the world; they opened my eyes to greater possibilities.

I grew up in the Penn Manor School District, which was not very diverse in the 1960s and 1970s. Going to college, I had the opportunity to meet more people from differing backgrounds. After I had graduated from college, my husband and I had the distinct honor of helping a Black friend from Scranton finish his education by giving him a place to live.

Everyone wants the same things in life: love, family, home, a decent job and happiness.

When I first started teaching at Hempfield, it was not very diverse. Over the years, it became more diverse. I met immigrants, migrant families and people of different religions, races and sexual orientations. I can tell you for a fact that the more diverse the class was, the richer the discussions and the more cohesive the classroom became.

I can also tell you that the Hempfield school boards have changed over the years. When the boards were comprised of people who were there for service and not personal agendas, the district functioned in a positive, cooperative atmosphere. In my view, the years in which board members had personal agendas were not Hempfield’s best years.

What is fair for one must be fair for all!

Janet Clarke

West Hempfield Township