Imagine you have a tightly rolled sheet of paper. Now make it flat. You probably would use some form of affirmative action. Perhaps by rolling it tightly in the opposite direction. Or you might press it in a book. Even with intentional effort, it is difficult, if not impossible, to compensate for it having been rolled in the past.

Many things are like that. Some form of intentional extra action is needed to correct what was done in the past.

Racial discrimination is one of these things. The impact of past actions continues by being rooted in social structures. Here is one example: There is wide disparity in expenditures for local schools because they are funded from taxes based on local property values. Income distribution and housing values vary widely by location. Informal redlining exists. Because of that funding policy, ZIP code is a predictor of local school quality.

Colleges routinely give special preference to various categories of students to enrich the experience of all students. They enroll artists, musicians, athletes, international students, students whose parents make contributions, students whose parents are alumni and more.

Many of the opportunities that colleges offer to develop skills are not as available to minority students as they are to others.

Racial and ethnic diversity enhances educational experience. Special efforts — affirmative action, if you will — are necessary to provide opportunities for minority students and enrich the educational experience for all students. In college, I had a Black roommate, and it was an incredibly enriching experience that was worth every bit as much as the chemistry I learned.

John W. Eby

Manheim Township