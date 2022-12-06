I have experienced several blessings since retirement; chief among them is avoiding the annual performance review. After decades of annual reviews, I have concluded that no performance review had any influence over my position, title, income or advancement. There are employees who depend on their annual review because they depend on feedback for their self-esteem and anticipate consequent rewards for their performance, but there is a better way.

An excellent resource is Samuel A. Culbert’s book “Get Rid of the Performance Review!” Culbert is an author, consultant and professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. In an October 2008 column in The Wall Street Journal, he writes: “It destroys morale, kills teamwork, and hurts the bottom line. And that’s just for starters.” Culbert delineates seven reasons why the annual review is counterproductive; fundamentally, Culbert states, “I see it as intimidation aimed at preserving the boss’s authority and power advantage.”

Having a superior provide an annual review is a catch-22: The functioning of superiors is claimed to be the most deleterious factor influencing an employee’s performance. I am a believer in the maxim that, “Every time you buy into someone else’s assessment of who you are, you lose self.” Culbert discloses a loftier process: Replace it with the expectation that communication will be perennially transparent between superiors and subordinates and that no conversation will jeopardize employment. (Surprisingly, Culbert does not mention my most pressing rationale for eliminating the performance review.) Culbert recommends instituting a performance preview, in which superior and subordinate have equal skin in the game, without the power imbalance.

It’s time to rid our society of the annual performance review.

Haydn McLean

New Holland