On the morning of Dec. 8, my daughter and I were traveling on Route 741 near Sheetz. There is a field known as Comet Field. On the very edge of the field, near the road, were a cat carrier with food, a cardboard box with litter in it and a black trash bag,

It’s very apparent to us that someone dumped a cat or other animal there. I hope that someone saw whoever did this and that they will be punished for their actions. There was a police officer there with us taking a report.

May God show no mercy on whoever did this. Unfortunately, we will never know what became of this innocent and helpless animal.

Tracey Buterbaugh

Lancaster Township