Last weekend, a disturbing photograph of a man openly carrying an AR-style rifle while shopping at Lancaster Central Market went viral with Lancaster friends on social media (“Mayor: Man allowed to carry gun and go maskless in market,” June 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

We find his action exceptionally inappropriate and unnecessary. Central Market has been a sacred and safe Lancaster gathering place for decades. Why was this man allowed even to enter market while carrying a rifle? Furthermore, what was the point? What was he trying to accomplish? Why was this necessary?

Was he trying to be intimidating because he didn’t want to wear a mask? How is carrying a rifle easier than just putting on a mask?

Our granddaughters would be at eye level of this rifle while walking through market. We’d like to think we can take them there to enjoy a Lancaster County tradition without being “afraid of the man with the gun.” Lancaster Central Market needs to be able to have a policy against firearms ASAP!

Lori and Jim Cataldi

Manheim Township