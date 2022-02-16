I read the article about the alleged racial slur at a McCaskey-Cedar Crest boys basketball game (“District: Name of ex-pro player yelled,” Feb. 13 Sunday LNP).

It’s happened at McCaskey games before. In this recent case, a largely Black and Hispanic basketball team came into a gymnasium populated almost entirely with white fans, players, coaches and referees. In the middle of the game, a spectator yelled at a Black player, seemingly comparing him to an obscure Black professional basketball player.

The explanation from the Cornwall-Lebanon School District that the insult was the name of “Thon Maker” — an unknown former NBA player — is laughably unbelievable. Few have ever heard of Thon Maker. When you listen to the video over and over, it sounds to me like the N-word is being yelled.

I don’t blame the kids. We all do stupid things when we’re that age. But I believe we’ve lost a teaching moment. The overwhelmingly white Cornwall-Lebanon School District states that it teaches tolerance and respect. But how is that conveyed, if at all, in that district’s educational plan? The district also states that its investigation found that “they” were saying “Thon Maker”; yet there’s seemingly only one voice on the video.

We’ve taught these kids not to talk about race — that it’s too contentious, and so it’s better to just pretend it didn’t happen. We’ve lost a teaching moment.

Brian Hernon

Lancaster Township