To the Manheim Township school board members who wish to plunge our district into months of chaos over the right of a few students to play sports: How dare you?

Our district, like many, is just beginning to get back on its feet after years of COVID-19. Students are still dealing with academic and emotional challenges as a result of the pandemic. So this is how you want to spend our time and money? Waging war on children you are tasked with nurturing and protecting is appalling.

Wasting taxpayer money that could be used for students, teachers or classrooms is disgusting.

If you support, as school board member Keith Krueger seemingly does, any plan to tear our district apart, waste money and harm our children through a biased and hateful exclusionary policy, resign now. In my view, you are not fit to serve on a board that makes decisions affecting the welfare of children.

Leslie McCarthy

Manheim Township