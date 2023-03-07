The March 3 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Race a vexing factor in search” — about people of color serving in leadership positions in the School District of Lancaster — alludes to the role that principals and teachers of color can have in encouraging students of color to consider postsecondary education.

The article cited an 11% figure for teachers of color in the school district (in 2019-20) and prominently mentioned people of color serving as superintendent in the district’s recent history.

I have served under four principals during my time at School District of Lancaster’s Martin School. Three of the four (75%) have been people of color. I don’t know what the history has been at our other schools, but my experience working here leads me to believe that our leadership is more diverse than the article implies.

A number of other top administrators, including our director of schools and our late assistant superintendent, have been people of color.

While the top job garners the most attention, it’s anything but a complete statement of our district’s commitment to diversity and equity. I believe that the March 3 article’s online headline — “Person of color has led SDL since 2008. That could change Tuesday” — wrongly emphasizes a potential, imagined end to leadership by people of color in our district.

Based on the above and on Matt Przywara’s record on diversity and equity, I must join the many in the School District of Lancaster community who disagree with that emphasis in the article.

Michael Westlund

Special education paraprofessional

East Lampeter Township